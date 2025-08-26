Reviewing Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) & TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A TriSalus Life Sciences -86.61% N/A -116.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 6 0 0 2.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 6 2 3.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and TriSalus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.96%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and TriSalus Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.94 billion 2.74 $412.00 million $2.16 17.23 TriSalus Life Sciences $29.43 million 8.68 -$30.05 million ($1.18) -4.34

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew SNATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats TriSalus Life Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

