Reviewing American Coastal Insurance (ACIC) & The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million $75.72 million 6.40 American Coastal Insurance Competitors $24.58 billion $4.57 billion 16.48

American Coastal Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.26% 30.65% 6.60% American Coastal Insurance Competitors 8.98% 12.42% 3.67%

Summary

American Coastal Insurance rivals beat American Coastal Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

