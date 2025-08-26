Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 33,462 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,462 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 399,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,259,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,323,000 after buying an additional 2,039,355 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.