Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,669.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,576,000 after purchasing an additional 348,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $318.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.29 and its 200 day moving average is $288.92. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $321.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.