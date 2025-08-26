Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $40.97 Million Stock Holdings in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF $LSAT

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,930 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF comprises about 4.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 40.08% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA LSAT opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF alerts:

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.