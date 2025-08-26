Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,006,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 825,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,366,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 242,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

