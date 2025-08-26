Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

