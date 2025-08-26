Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 11,637 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FMC by 52.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FMC by 44.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in FMC by 456.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 394,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FMC Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

