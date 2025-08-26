Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 68.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $294.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $810.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

