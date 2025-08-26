Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

