Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,004.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.