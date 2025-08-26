Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Acquires $217,942.21 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Martin purchased 34,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,128.74. This represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher Ross Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 21st, Christopher Ross Martin purchased 18,351 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $112,675.14.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 270.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 620,402 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.