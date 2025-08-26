Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Rallybio Price Performance
Shares of RLYB opened at $0.5818 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $0.2201 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.12.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 71.66% and a negative net margin of 5,473.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.