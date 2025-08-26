Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of RLYB opened at $0.5818 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $0.2201 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.12.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Rallybio had a negative return on equity of 71.66% and a negative net margin of 5,473.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Rallybio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Articles

