Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $418.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.00 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.