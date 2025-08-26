Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,987,000 after buying an additional 182,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,790,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.79.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $597.00 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

