Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $84.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $84,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

