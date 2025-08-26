Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $25.7550 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

