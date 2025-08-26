Quantbot Technologies LP Has $459,000 Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after buying an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

