Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 12,183 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 350.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3,994.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orrstown Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

