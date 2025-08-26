QuantaSing Group (QSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 3:00 AM ET.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

QuantaSing Group stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $410.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.98. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of QuantaSing Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.10 to $9.52 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuantaSing Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

