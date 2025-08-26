Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical
In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6%
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $468.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
