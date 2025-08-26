Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,373 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 33.0%

Shares of DISV opened at $34.9150 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.4775 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.