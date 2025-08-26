Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 56,373 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISVFree Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 33.0%

Shares of DISV opened at $34.9150 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.4775 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.