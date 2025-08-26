Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after acquiring an additional 384,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,074,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

