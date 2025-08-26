Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 706 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 68.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2,176.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 871,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 833,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

