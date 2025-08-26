Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $696.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $752.46 and a 200 day moving average of $788.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $972.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.