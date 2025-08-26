Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,896 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

