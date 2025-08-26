Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 272,589 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.54% of Ero Copper worth $107,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $14.2950 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.40.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

