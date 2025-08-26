Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $114,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

ARE stock opened at $80.4630 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -618.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

