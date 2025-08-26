PKS Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

PKS Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

