PKS Advisory Services LLC Has $21.51 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.2% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,135,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $570.32 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $558.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

