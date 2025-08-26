PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,535 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,728 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,174 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

