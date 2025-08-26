Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.69 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($5.07). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 373 ($5.02), with a volume of 45,468 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Personal Group from GBX 316 to GBX 368 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.50.
Personal Group Stock Performance
Personal Group Company Profile
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
