Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $23.8150 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,729.90. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,863 shares of company stock valued at $204,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 57.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Perrigo by 4.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 34.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 983,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.