Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

