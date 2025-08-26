PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 311,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of PayPal worth $98,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

