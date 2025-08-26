Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1111.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,870,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,666,000 after buying an additional 3,309,275 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,044,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,212,000 after buying an additional 466,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 3,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 3,962,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.