Paramount Global $PARA Holdings Raised by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,043 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises about 1.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.11% of Paramount Global worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARA stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

