Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.25 and last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 35226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

About Osisko Gold Royalties

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.53.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.