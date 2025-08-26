ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Stock Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,115 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $153,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,426,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

