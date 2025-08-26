NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$17.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuVista Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuVista Energy Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$339,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,282 shares of company stock worth $2,502,369. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$14.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.