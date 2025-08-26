Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,692 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $102,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,969,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 63.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,294,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 51.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 95,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,784,256.04. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $411,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,556.60. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,872. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $113.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.