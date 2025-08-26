North Ground Capital Purchases New Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

North Ground Capital bought a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000. Millrose Properties accounts for 7.8% of North Ground Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth about $518,000.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Millrose Properties stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.