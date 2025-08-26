North Ground Capital Invests $223,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG

North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. North Ground Capital owned about 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 756.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 68.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NYSE TYG opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

