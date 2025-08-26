Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Position Trimmed by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,442,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 254,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after acquiring an additional 402,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 585,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $879.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.