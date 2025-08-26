Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6%

YUM stock opened at $146.9160 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.