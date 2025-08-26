Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $645.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $649.68. The company has a market cap of $650.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.