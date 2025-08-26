Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $767.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

