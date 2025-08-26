Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,701 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

