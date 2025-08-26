Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Niagen Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ NAGE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $799.89 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.12. Niagen Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Niagen Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

