NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE NXRT opened at $33.1050 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,761.88. The trade was a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

